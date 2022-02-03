Nearly 200 Human Spines Found Threaded Onto Posts

By Jason Hall

February 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nearly 200 human spines threaded onto reed posts were discovered in Peru, which researchers said revealed a strange way in which the dead were treated that hadn't been previously documented in the region.

CNN reports the recent study was conducted by an international team of researchers in the Chincha Valley, which is located on the southern coast of the South American country.

The researchers found the majority of the "veterbrae-on-posts" in "chullpas," which are large indigenous graves dating back hundreds of years, which they believe falls into the time when European colonizers were present in Peru.

Among the 192 spines on posts discovered, archaeologists confirmed that -- in almost every case -- the remains belonged to a single person, as noted in the study, which was published in the archaeology journal Antiquity on Tuesday (February 2).

Researchers believe the "vertebrae-on" posts were created at some point between 1450 and 1650 -- which is when Inca rule came to an end and European colonization grew in the region -- and included adults and juveniles living in the area at the time.

Jacob L. Bongers, the lead author of the study, described that time period of the Chincha Valley as "turbulent" as "epidemics and famines decimated local people" in the region.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices