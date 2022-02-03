New Mexico Declares Statewide Snow Day Amid Winter Storm

Thursday is a statewide snow day in New Mexico as a significant winter storm continues to slam parts of the United States.

Many city and state operations closed all non-essential operations, hundreds of schools have delayed or canceled school and businesses are closing shop, according to KOAT.

In Albuquerque, the heaviest snow fall of the day occurred after 4 p.m. Snowfall ranged from 2 to 4-5 inches in some parts of the city, KOAT reported. Heavy snowfall led to several weather-related car accidents across the state.

In Santa Rosa, one person died in a crash Wednesday morning and two people were killed in Sandia Crest when a car rolled off the road and fell nearly 100 feet down a mountain. The two people inside the car died.

In more traffic-related news, I-40 is back open after car accidents closed roads west of Albuquerque.

While much of the snowstorm is making its way out of New Mexico, KOAT meteorologist Eric Green said residents can expect "bitter cold temperatures" through the weekend.

