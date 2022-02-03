Priyanka Chopra Posts For First Time Since Becoming A Mom: 'Feels Right'

The news of Chopra and Jonas's daughter came as a delightful surprise for their fans, however, a source close to the proud parents recently told People they've actually been preparing to welcome children since 2019. ​​"When they bought the house together, they had children in mind," the source told the outlet. "They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery."

After tying the knot in December 2018, the then-newlyweds purchased a sprawling estate in Encino, California. The source revealed they "spent months renovating the house" with their future family top of mind. "They wanted to make it more family-friendly," the insider shared.

Despite recently celebrating their third wedding anniversary, Chopra and Jonas faced speculation they called it quits when she removed the surname 'Jonas' from her Instagram profile. While chatting with Vanity Fair earlier this month, the Bollywood actress opened up about the intense speculation into her relationship with the pop star for the first time. “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” she said. “It’s just a professional hazard. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Jonas also commented on the rumors, saying they've had to set strict boundaries to maintain their privacy. “We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do," he told the outlet. "But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.”

Chopra and Jonas first shared the news of their daughter's arrival via matching Instagram statements. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," their statement read.