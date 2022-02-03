Put Your Taylor Swift Knowledge To The Test With This Wordle-Inspired Game

A new word game is taking the internet by storm. Prompting players to correctly guess a five-letter word in just six tries, this game will put your Taylor Swift knowledge to the test. The game is called Taylordle. It's exactly like Wordle...just, you know, Taylor's Version.

If you've played Wordle—and, let's be honest, who hasn't?—Taylordle will be a breeze, especially if you're already a dedicated Swiftie. Unlike the original game, Taylordle replaces regular dictionary words with terms you can find in Swift's lengthy discography.

Swift has not yet addressed Taylordle yet, but we'd be surprised if she didn't put her own Swiftie knowledge to the test. I mean, who wouldn't want to play a fun game based on their entire body of work?

For those who may not know, Wordle was originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner Palak Shah. He recently sold the game, which is currently free to play, to the New York Times for an "undisclosed price in the low-seven figures,"

"I wanted to come up with a game that she would enjoy," Wardle told the Times. "I think people kind of appreciate that there's this thing online that's just fun. It's not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It's just a game that's fun."

Hopefully, Wordle and Swifties will have even more fun now as they combine the challenge of word games with their deep knowledge of all things Swiftian.