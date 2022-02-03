Queen Naija Defends Her Love In New Single 'Hate Our Love' With Big Sean

Queen Naija is back with a brand new single --- and this time around, she teamed up with fellow Detroit native Big Sean for the romantic, new track. In her new single "Hate Our Love", which sample Bobby Glenn's 1976 hit “Sounds Like A Love Song,” Queen sings about defending her relationship against naysayers who hate on her love. The 26-year old songstress sang:

"And I know that they. Hoping and praying on our downfall. Praying on our downfall. Hate to see you walk away. Won't be satisfied until we break up. Hate it when we make up"