Queen Naija Defends Her Love In New Single 'Hate Our Love' With Big Sean

By Kiyonna Anthony

February 4, 2022

Photo: UMG

Queen Naija is back with a brand new single --- and this time around, she teamed up with fellow Detroit native Big Sean for the romantic, new track. In her new single "Hate Our Love", which sample Bobby Glenn's 1976 hit “Sounds Like A Love Song,” Queen sings about defending her relationship against naysayers who hate on her love. The 26-year old songstress sang:

"And I know that they. Hoping and praying on our downfall. Praying on our downfall. Hate to see you walk away. Won't be satisfied until we break up. Hate it when we make up"

Big Sean opens the track, shutting down relationship critics, rapping:

"I can't lie, I wanted you the first time that I saw you (First). Tried to diss me till you realized I'm someone you could talk to (For real). You've been hurt over and over, tell me what has it taught you? (Huh). Soon as you fell for me, though I had caught you (Dinner). Dead your exes, don't let them haunt you (Haunt you). You know if they want what's best for them then they still want you (Still; Yeah). I know (I know; Still), I know (Queen)."

Queen's new single marks a major milestone in her career. Back in 2019, the upcoming star opened up about her dream to work with What You Expect star --- fast forward three years later and the pair teamed up for "Hate Our Love", which is slated to be featured on Naija's forthcoming album.

Check out Queen Naija's "Hate Our Love" featuring Big Sean below.

