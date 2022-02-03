SEE IT: What Texas Road Conditions Look Like During Winter Storm

Hazardous conditions remain in north Texas as a winter storm continues to slam the state. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said these conditions aren't expected to improve until Friday.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service said, "Road conditions are treacherous, so take much caution if you have to get out on the roads. Avoid travel if at all possible!" They also shared photos of traffic cameras on snowy highways in Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Rockwall, Denton and Grand Prairie.

Grapevine Police shared in a tweet several accidents have been reported along SH-114. They added only one lane is open from I-635 to SH-114 and icing on bridges is getting worse.