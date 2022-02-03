SEE IT: What Texas Road Conditions Look Like During Winter Storm
By Dani Medina
February 3, 2022
Hazardous conditions remain in north Texas as a winter storm continues to slam the state. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said these conditions aren't expected to improve until Friday.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service said, "Road conditions are treacherous, so take much caution if you have to get out on the roads. Avoid travel if at all possible!" They also shared photos of traffic cameras on snowy highways in Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Rockwall, Denton and Grand Prairie.
Grapevine Police shared in a tweet several accidents have been reported along SH-114. They added only one lane is open from I-635 to SH-114 and icing on bridges is getting worse.
Here are some current/recent (between 11am-12pm) road conditions for some locations within the DFW Metroplex. Road conditions are treacherous, so take much caution if you have to get out on the roads. Avoid travel if at all possible! #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/2gAwLfI0f3— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 3, 2022
Please avoid the roads if possible. Our officers are already working several accidents along SH-114. Only one lane is open from I-635 to SH-114 westbound and icing along bridges is getting worse. If you have to get out, please slow down. #DFWwx— Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) February 3, 2022
According to The Dallas Morning News, the Texas Department of Transportation Dallas district has been working to clear roads using snow plows and salt on I-35 and I-635 as much as possible Thursday morning. Major highways were pretreated Monday.
The North Texas Tollway Authority is also working around the clock to treat roads, NBC5 reported. “We understand that there are people who have to get out there, other emergency responders and whatnot -- they have jobs to get to. And we’re going to make the roadway as safe as we can,” said NTTA spokesman Michael Rey.