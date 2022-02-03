SEE IT: What Texas Road Conditions Look Like During Winter Storm

By Dani Medina

February 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Hazardous conditions remain in north Texas as a winter storm continues to slam the state. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth said these conditions aren't expected to improve until Friday.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service said, "Road conditions are treacherous, so take much caution if you have to get out on the roads. Avoid travel if at all possible!" They also shared photos of traffic cameras on snowy highways in Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Rockwall, Denton and Grand Prairie.

Grapevine Police shared in a tweet several accidents have been reported along SH-114. They added only one lane is open from I-635 to SH-114 and icing on bridges is getting worse.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the Texas Department of Transportation Dallas district has been working to clear roads using snow plows and salt on I-35 and I-635 as much as possible Thursday morning. Major highways were pretreated Monday.

The North Texas Tollway Authority is also working around the clock to treat roads, NBC5 reported. “We understand that there are people who have to get out there, other emergency responders and whatnot -- they have jobs to get to. And we’re going to make the roadway as safe as we can,” said NTTA spokesman Michael Rey.

