Selena Gomez Recalls Most Memorable Disaster: 'I Have To Get Out Of Here'
By Emily Lee
February 3, 2022
Beauty mishaps happen to all of us. Yes, even A-list celebrities who attend glamorous events like the MET Gala.
While chatting with Glamour UK, Selena Gomez recalled her "most memorable beauty disaster," which took place at the 2018 gala. The theme that year was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful,” the Only Murders in the Building star recalled. “But as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker.”
"When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event — my first thought was — ‘I have to get out of here!’”
This isn't the first time Selena has opened up about the beauty mishap. She shared the story during an episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, as well. “For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even,” she said. “As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker."
“I’m at the Met Gala — basically one of the most prestigious, beautiful events and I’m walking trying to look all beautiful…I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange,” she recalled with a laugh. “I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this.’”
“So I had my security take a video of me, because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there," she continued. "And so I’m running to my car. I’m literally just hauling ass to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos.”
Though she may have felt a little embarrassed back in the day, it's obvious that Selena can laugh about the beauty mishap now. And, at the very least, she got a great story out of it!