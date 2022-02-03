Beauty mishaps happen to all of us. Yes, even A-list celebrities who attend glamorous events like the MET Gala.

While chatting with Glamour UK, Selena Gomez recalled her "most memorable beauty disaster," which took place at the 2018 gala. The theme that year was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful,” the Only Murders in the Building star recalled. “But as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker.”

"When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event — my first thought was — ‘I have to get out of here!’”