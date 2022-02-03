Skyline Tavern, A Beloved Portland Staple, To Shut Down Permanently

Skyline Tavern, a decades-old Northwest Portland spot serving up burgers and fries, will permanently shut its doors, according to KOIN 6. The restaurant told reporters running the roadside restaurant was no longer sustainable due to "economics, ethics and neighborhood impact."

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the legend, for the many employees who helped make Skyline Tavern shine so brightly and for the wonderful patrons who generated much joy with their love for this place," Scott Ray Becker with Skyline Tavern says. "It has been a truly amazing experience."

Skyline Tavern was home to beer gardens, live band performances, scenic views of nature and an overall cozy atmosphere. According to Portland Food & Drink, it was originally built back in 1920.

Becker, "a member of the Black Dogs of Skyline band, and eco-filmmaker bought the property in 2014. He did what was unthinkable to many regulars, giving it a good cleaning, bringing in a better selection of beer and wine, adding edible food, and breathing new life into the large, forested area around the property," PDX Food Dude wrote.

The historic tavern temporarily closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KOIN 6 learned from venue management that they plan on keeping the space to support the arts, music, and ecology.