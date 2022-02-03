This Cleveland Restaurant Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In Ohio

When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is always a delicious go-to option. Although there are tons of restaurants to choose from, some of them stick out among the rest. That’s why Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out the best Chinese restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favourite dish. We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favourites.”

So, which Chinese restaurant is the best one in Ohio? Love Food spotlighted LJ Shanghai, located in Cleveland. Here’s why it stands out:

“Cleveland locals (and visitors) in the know head to LJ Shanghai, a cute and homey restaurant in the city, for melt-in-the-mouth soup dumplings and warm, attentive service. Other must-orders are the spicy noodle soup with beef, the seaweed salad and spicy chaoshou (spicy sauce over meat dumplings). Some dishes are pretty fiery, though customers agree they’re all mouthwateringly good.”

