This Detroit Restaurant Serves The Best Chinese Food In Michigan

By Kelly Fisher

February 4, 2022

Spicy Chinese Take Out Food
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is always a delicious go-to option. Although there are tons of restaurants to choose from, some of them stick out among the rest. That’s why Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out the best Chinese restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favourite dish. We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favourites.”

So, which Chinese restaurant is the best one in Michigan? Love Food spotlighted The Peterboro, located in Detroit. Here’s why it stands out:

“Located in Detroit’s historic Chinatown, The Peterboro is a stylish yet laid-back spot with colourful, industrial-chic decor and serves a contemporary take on traditional Chinese cooking. Standout items include the crab rangoon and inventive twists on classics such as these cheeseburger spring rolls (pictured). The restaurant also serves an impressive range of cocktails.”

See the rest of the best Chinese restaurants here.

