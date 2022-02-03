This Milwaukee Restaurant Serves The Best Chinese Food In Wisconsin

When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is always a delicious go-to option. Although there are tons of restaurants to choose from, some of them stick out among the rest. That’s why Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out the best Chinese restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favourite dish. We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favourites.”

So, which Chinese restaurant is the best one in Wisconsin? Love Food spotlighted Emperor of China, located in Milwaukee. Here’s why it stands out:

“With colourful murals on the walls, bright red lanterns and decorative vases, family-run The Emperor of China certainly has ambience, which is one of the things that keeps customers coming back. The food is another, with must-orders including orange chicken, sesame chicken and prosperity shrimp. This slightly sweet speciality dish consists of crispy prawns in a sweet and creamy glaze with pineapple and candied walnuts.”

