This Omaha Restaurant Serves The Best Chinese Food In Nebraska

When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is always a delicious go-to option. Although there are tons of restaurants to choose from, some of them stick out among the rest. That’s why Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out the best Chinese restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favourite dish. We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favourites.”

So, which Chinese restaurant is the best one in Nebraska? Love Food spotlighted Dragon Wok, located in Omaha. Here’s why it stands out:

“The dragon motif features heavily in this Omaha restaurant’s dining room and branding – there’s even a resident fire-breathing (toy) mascot, Jev. But it’s the freshly cooked, made-to-order food that really makes an impression at Dragon Wok, described as consistently exceptional. Standout dishes at this hidden gem include crab rangoon (crisped dumplings) and the egg drop soup.”

