This St. Louis Restaurant Serves The Best Chinese Food In Missouri

When it comes to takeout, Chinese food is always a delicious go-to option. Although there are tons of restaurants to choose from, some of them stick out among the rest. That’s why Love Food, the publisher that hails itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” pointed out the best Chinese restaurants in the U.S. Its report states:

“The US has some incredible Chinese restaurants, from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots. There’s so much good food, in fact, that picking the best place to eat can be as overwhelming as selecting a favourite dish. We’ve done the hard work by seeking out the most highly rated Chinese restaurant in every state and Washington DC, from sleek modern spots to family-run favourites.”

So, which Chinese restaurant is the best one in Missouri? Love Food spotlighted Wonton King, located in St. Louis. Here’s why it stands out:

“A St. Louis staple, Wonton King, a Hong Kong-style Chinese restaurant, is known for its excellent dim sum selection which is especially good for a weekend brunch. The pork buns are described as hot, steamy and amazing, the roast pork is crispy and lean, and the shrimp dumplings also get a lot of praise. The restaurant even gets the approval of Hong Kong natives.”

