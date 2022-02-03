Two Dead Due To Listeria Outbreak Linked To Dole Prepackaged Salads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that two people have died due to a listeria outbreak linked to recalled packages of Dole prepackaged salads. An additional 17 people in 13 states have gotten sick from the contaminated salads. Of those people,13 required hospitalization.

The salads were shipped to grocery stores across the country and were sold under the following brands:

Ahold

Dole

HEB

Kroger

Lidl

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

President’s Choice

Simply Nature

The recalled salads have “Best if used by” dates that range from 11/30/21 to 01/09/22 and product lot codes beginning with the letter B, N, W, or Y.

The CDC said that anybody who has the bags of salad should discard them immediately. The agency also recommends following their five-step process to clean out your refrigerator.

The CDC is also investigating an eight-state listeria outbreak linked to Fresh Express salads that were recalled last December. One person has died, and ten others hospitalized due to the outbreak.

Listeria can cause a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. It can result in severe and potentially fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those who have weakened immune systems.