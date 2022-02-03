WATCH: Woman Pulls Out Gun After Refusing To Wear Mask At Bellevue Store

A 33-year-old woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of flashing a gun and refusing to wear a mask at a Washington state convenience store, KING 5 reports.

Documents claim 27-year-old Angela Marie Nommensen entered a gas station convenience store in Bellevue without a mask on January 27. She later told police her receipt didn't print after pumping gas, so she went inside the store to get one. When a store employee repeatedly asked her to put on a face covering, Nommensen allegedly refused. The suspect told cops she had a medical condition preventing her from wearing a mask.

Reporters say the employee physically escorted her out of the store. As the employee walked back inside, he turned around and saw Nommensen pull out a gun and hold it in front of her, according to charging documents and surveillance video. The footage also shows the suspect and employee grappling with each other at the entrance of the store before she brandishes the firearm.

Nommensen reportedly told police the employee "attacked her, pushed her and grabbed at her neck." She also claims she held the pistol in front of her to scare the employee, according to police.

It was also revealed that she was recording the encounter with her phone, which she claims she dropped as the employee was removing her from the store. Nommensen showed the video to cops, which "explicitly showed [the employee] asking her to leave the store multiple times" along with the reason why, authorities claim.

Nommensen ended up getting charged with felony harassment. Reporters explained she had a valid concealed pistol license from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office at the time of her arrest.