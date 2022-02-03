Woman Found Beaten To Death With A Bag Over Her Head In Her Own Home

An Alabama man has been charged with murder over the brutal death of his girlfriend. Authorities said that a family member found the body of 25-year-old Madison Shea Pilkington in her apartment last weekend.

Her family became concerned after they hadn't heard from her or her boyfriend, Cortez Lenard Warren, 32, in a few days. After she failed to show up for work two days in a row, they went to check on the apartment she shared with Warren.

When they went inside, they found her body underneath a pile of blankets on the couch. She was severely beaten and had a white grocery bag over her head. Warren was identified as the main suspect and was taken into custody following a lengthy high-speed chase with officers.

During the chase, he struck a police car and had to be hospitalized, as did the officer. The officer was treated for a concussion and has since been released from the hospital.

Warren was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful possession of marijuana. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $262,000 bond.

He was previously charged for assaulting another woman in 2016, but those charges were dropped.