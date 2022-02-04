24-Year-Old Missing From Duke Hospital Prompts Silver Alert

A person missing in North Carolina has prompted the state to issue an alert.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Friday (February 4), the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for 24-year-old Simona Elise Hertz, WRAL reports. Silver Alerts are typically used to notify the public of a missing person who may have mental disabilities or dementia.

Another alert was issued a short while later, around 5 a.m., to include a photo, seen above. According to the latest alert, Hertz is believed to be endangered and suffering some form of cognitive impairment or dementia.

Hertz is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 172 pounds and is described as having short, dark brown hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and gray sweatpants.

According to the new outlet, Hertz was last seen at Duke Regional Hospital at 3642 North Roxboro Street in Durham.

As of 12:30 p.m., Hertz has not been located. Hertz could possibly heading to a residence on Autumn Drive in Durham. If you see Hertz or have any information regarding their possible whereabouts, you are asked to call Butner Public Safety at 919-575-6561.

No additional information has been released at this time.