24-Year-Old Missing From Duke Hospital Prompts Silver Alert

By Sarah Tate

February 4, 2022

Photo: NC Dept. Of Public Safety

A person missing in North Carolina has prompted the state to issue an alert.

Around 4:50 a.m. on Friday (February 4), the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for 24-year-old Simona Elise Hertz, WRAL reports. Silver Alerts are typically used to notify the public of a missing person who may have mental disabilities or dementia.

Another alert was issued a short while later, around 5 a.m., to include a photo, seen above. According to the latest alert, Hertz is believed to be endangered and suffering some form of cognitive impairment or dementia.

Hertz is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 172 pounds and is described as having short, dark brown hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and gray sweatpants.

According to the new outlet, Hertz was last seen at Duke Regional Hospital at 3642 North Roxboro Street in Durham.

As of 12:30 p.m., Hertz has not been located. Hertz could possibly heading to a residence on Autumn Drive in Durham. If you see Hertz or have any information regarding their possible whereabouts, you are asked to call Butner Public Safety at 919-575-6561.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices