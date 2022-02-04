8-Year-Old Texas Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Brother, Police Say

By Dani Medina

February 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A 14-year-old boy in Henderson County, Texas, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his 8-year-old brother.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call Saturday around 6:20 p.m. about an 8-year-old boy who was shot in the head, KLTV reported. When deputies responded to the house, the boy was found on the back porch with people attempting life-saving measures. The boy was later identified as Zayden Worley. He died later Saturday at the Children's Hospital in Dallas.

“It was reported that the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child. Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors," a press release said.

Three children were alone at their grandparents' house on County Road 2911 at the time of the incident. Police said "the initial report of how this happened is not possible" after investigators recovered physical evidence from the scene after a judge issued a search warrant for the house. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse added there was "no possible way a stray bullet could have caused this."

Hillhouse said Worley was hit by a "small-caliber round." He added he thinks the 14-year-old boy intentionally shot his brother and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office will decide whether the 14-year-old boy will be tried as a juvenile or adult.

The investigation remains ongoing.

