Ariana Grande Shares How To Create Her Stunning Signature Look

By Kelly Fisher

February 4, 2022

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY Charities Signings Day 4
Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande is known for her gorgeous signature cat-eye look, and now, she’s showing her followers how to create the look using her favorite r.e.m. beauty products. Grande took to Instagram on Friday (February 4), and fans are obsessed with the stunning result.

The “7 rings” singer revealed that she stars with the babydoll eyeshadow palette, applying the lightest shade (“sweetheart”) to the lid. Next, warm up the outer corners with some of the warmer shades, including “croissant” and “boca mocha” (her favorites!). Grande also suggests highlighter toppers in the middle of the lid for some extra dimension (she used “miss uranus” in the video). Fans can achieve the cat eye with the “at the borderline” eyeliner marker, which Grande uses in “midnight black.” She lines her waterline with the “at the borderline” eyeliner pencil in either “teddy bear” or “midnight black.” Then, the Voice coach adds a bit of drama with her lengthening mascara and “eternally meowing” lashes.

Moving on to her favorite lip products, Grande colors in her natural lip with the “practically permanent” lip marker shade “booked n busy.” Next, she adds her favorite lip gloss (“on the collar”). Finally, Grande tops off the whole look with a highlight in “miss mercury,” capping the video with a perfect pout. Watch how to achieve Grande’s signature look here:

