Arrest Made In SoFi Stadium Attack That Left 49ers Fan In A Coma

By Bill Galluccio

February 4, 2022

Bryan Cifuentes, 33
Photo: Inglewood Police Department

Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly attacked a San Francisco 49ers fan in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium during the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Daniel Luna, 40, was placed in a medically induced coma after the attack. Officials said that video footage showed Luna shoving a Rams fan, identified as Bryan Cifuentes, 33, from behind. Cifuentes can then be seen punching Luna in the face, causing him to fall backward, striking his head on the ground.

"It looked like a small altercation that went very bad," Inglewood Mayor James Butts said. "Five seconds. Push. Turn around, push, (and) punch. It wasn't even five seconds."

Cifuentes fled the area, and Luna was found a short time later bleeding on the ground by security personnel. He suffered fractures to his face and had to be placed in a medically induced coma to prevent swelling of his brain due to internal bleeding. He remains hospitalized, and officials said his condition remains the same.

Investigators were able to locate Cifuentes by tracing his vehicle using surveillance camera footage from the parking lot. He turned himself and is facing charges of assault by means to produce great bodily injury. He has been released on $30,000 bail.

