Couple Rescued After Being Trapped In Cabin By Heavy Snow For 2 Months
By Bill Galluccio
February 4, 2022
A couple from California was rescued after spending two months trapped in their remote cabin due to heavy snow. The couple had been stuck in the cabin since December 6 when a series of major winter storms dumped several feet of snow in the higher elevations of Sierra Nevada mountains in Northern California. In addition to the heavy snow, the storms knocked down numerous trees, making the roads impassable.
As the couple's supplies started to dwindle, they contacted the Sierra County Sheriff's Office, requesting help. The sheriff's office reached out to the California Highway Patrol's Valley Division Air Operations, which dispatched a helicopter to the couple's cabin.
Despite dangerous high winds in the area, the H-20 helicopter safely landed near the cabin, and rescuers evacuated the couple and their dog to a safe location. Officials did not identify the couple or the location of their cabin.
California Highway Patrol shared a video of the rescue on Facebook.
Helicopter Assists with Rescue Yesterday afternoon, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with rescuing two trapped people. Two people had been snowed in their cabin since December 6th. Unable to leave due to snow and downed trees, they were running out of supplies. CHP helicopter (H-20) was requested to assist due to the remote location and blocked roads. H-20 was able to land near the cabin, while very strong winds were blowing. The pair and their dog were flown in H-20 to a landing zone where Sierra County Deputies transported them to a safe location. Pilot- Lewis Paramedic- Hallam CHP - Valley Division Sierra County Sheriff's Office CHP - Oakhurst CHP - Grass Valley CHP - TruckeePosted by CHP - Valley Division Air Operations on Wednesday, February 2, 2022