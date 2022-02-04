Couple Rescued After Being Trapped In Cabin By Heavy Snow For 2 Months

By Bill Galluccio

February 4, 2022

Photo: California Highway Patrol

A couple from California was rescued after spending two months trapped in their remote cabin due to heavy snow. The couple had been stuck in the cabin since December 6 when a series of major winter storms dumped several feet of snow in the higher elevations of Sierra Nevada mountains in Northern California. In addition to the heavy snow, the storms knocked down numerous trees, making the roads impassable.

As the couple's supplies started to dwindle, they contacted the Sierra County Sheriff's Office, requesting help. The sheriff's office reached out to the California Highway Patrol's Valley Division Air Operations, which dispatched a helicopter to the couple's cabin.

Despite dangerous high winds in the area, the H-20 helicopter safely landed near the cabin, and rescuers evacuated the couple and their dog to a safe location. Officials did not identify the couple or the location of their cabin.

California Highway Patrol shared a video of the rescue on Facebook.

Helicopter Assists with Rescue Yesterday afternoon, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with rescuing two trapped people. Two people had been snowed in their cabin since December 6th. Unable to leave due to snow and downed trees, they were running out of supplies. CHP helicopter (H-20) was requested to assist due to the remote location and blocked roads. H-20 was able to land near the cabin, while very strong winds were blowing. The pair and their dog were flown in H-20 to a landing zone where Sierra County Deputies transported them to a safe location. Pilot- Lewis Paramedic- Hallam CHP - Valley Division Sierra County Sheriff's Office CHP - Oakhurst CHP - Grass Valley CHP - Truckee

Posted by CHP - Valley Division Air Operations on Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices