Couple Rescued After Being Trapped In Cabin By Heavy Snow For 2 Months

A couple from California was rescued after spending two months trapped in their remote cabin due to heavy snow. The couple had been stuck in the cabin since December 6 when a series of major winter storms dumped several feet of snow in the higher elevations of Sierra Nevada mountains in Northern California. In addition to the heavy snow, the storms knocked down numerous trees, making the roads impassable.

As the couple's supplies started to dwindle, they contacted the Sierra County Sheriff's Office, requesting help. The sheriff's office reached out to the California Highway Patrol's Valley Division Air Operations, which dispatched a helicopter to the couple's cabin.

Despite dangerous high winds in the area, the H-20 helicopter safely landed near the cabin, and rescuers evacuated the couple and their dog to a safe location. Officials did not identify the couple or the location of their cabin.

California Highway Patrol shared a video of the rescue on Facebook.