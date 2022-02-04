COVID Cases Trending Down In 49 States As Death Toll Nears 900,000

Over the past two weeks, the average number of new COVID cases in the United States dropped by more than 50%. According to the data from John Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging over 356,000 new cases every day.

The number of new cases has fallen in every state except Maine during that time period.

Hospitalizations are also down, with the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropping by 15% since mid-January.

While the number of new cases is dropping, the number of people who are dying from the virus continues to rise. Over 2,600 people are dying every day, which marks a 33% increase over the last two weeks. If those numbers say the same, there could be around 74,000 deaths from COVID during the month of February. In January, over 60,000 people died from the coronavirus, which was nearly double the number of deaths reported in November.

As of Friday (February 4), the number of deaths in the United States due to the virus was nearing 900,000.

While the lower case numbers are a good sign that the Omicron variant may be running out of steam, health experts are urging caution.

“Post-surge does not imply that the pandemic is over or that transmission is low, or that there will not be unpredictable waves of surges in the future,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.