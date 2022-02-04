Family Of 'Walking Dead' Star Moses J. Moseley Believes He Was Murdered

By Kiyonna Anthony

February 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Moses J. Moseley's family doesn't believe he committed suicide, despite prior reports. The Walking Dead star's sister, Teerea Kimbro, revealed to TMZ that the family believes her brother was kidnapped and murdered, adding that people close to Moses knew he loved life, and she believes with all her heart he was kidnapped and then killed 3 days later.

Kimbro also shared that the star had booked a taping for the Monday before his body was found but never showed up ---- something she says he would never do. She added that he loved where his career was heading and they were planning big things in the near future.

Police say Moses' body in his car with the doors locked, a gun in his lap and a facial bullet wound.

Details are still developing.

