Kem Provides Sultry Valentine's Day Vibes With New Single 'Stuck On You'
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 4, 2022
The soul crooner that is Kem is back with a brand new single just in time for Valentine's Day. On Friday, the Grammy nominated star debuted his latest track, entitled "Stuck On You", giving loyal fans just the vibes they needed. Kem vulnerably expresses his commitment to love on the sensual record, singing:
"Baby your love. Is so amazing. It drives me crazy. Baby I'm stuck on you. And your love. Is all I needed. To be fearless. Baby I'm stuck on you."
2022 is gearing up to be a big year for the Detroit native, who is scheduled to embark on his "Full Circle" tour --- in which he will be joined by 12-time Grammy Award winner Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds --- as well as drop an EP of the same name.
The highly anticipated R&B tour kicks off March 30th at the Virginia State University Center and is set to make 26 stops nationwide as part of in major cities including Baltimore, New Orleans, Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Detroit, Las Vegas and Los Angeles before wrapping up at the Oakland Arena in California on May 15.
Babyface took to Instagram to share his excitement about the upcoming tour, writing:
"I’m excited to join @musicbykem with host @sherrieshepherd on the #FullCircleTour this March! Tickets are ON SALE NOW!!! For more information visit Babyfacemusic.com. See you there!"
"Stuck On You" is the lead single from Kem's Full Circle EP and follows the release of the star's sixth album ‘Love Always Wins’. Full Circle is slated to drop this Spring and features a collaboration from Ty Dolla Sign. Check out "Stuck On You" above, and purchase tickets to the Full Circle Tour with Kem and Babyface here.