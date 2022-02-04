Kem Provides Sultry Valentine's Day Vibes With New Single 'Stuck On You'

2022 is gearing up to be a big year for the Detroit native, who is scheduled to embark on his "Full Circle" tour --- in which he will be joined by 12-time Grammy Award winner Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds --- as well as drop an EP of the same name.

The highly anticipated R&B tour kicks off March 30th at the Virginia State University Center and is set to make 26 stops nationwide as part of in major cities including Baltimore, New Orleans, Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Detroit, Las Vegas and Los Angeles before wrapping up at the Oakland Arena in California on May 15.

Babyface took to Instagram to share his excitement about the upcoming tour, writing:

"I’m excited to join @musicbykem with host @sherrieshepherd on the #FullCircleTour this March! Tickets are ON SALE NOW!!! For more information visit Babyfacemusic.com. See you there!"