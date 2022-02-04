Manhunt Underway For 4 Inmates Who Escaped From Oklahoma Jail

By Dani Medina

February 4, 2022

Photo: McCurtain County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A search is underway for four inmates who escaped from an Oklahoma jail this week.

The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office said the four inmates were confirmed missing during a routine headcount around 8:30 p.m. Thursday (February 3) at the McCurtain County Jail. The inmates were being held on charges for distribution, possession of stolen property and narcotics charges.

"County, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers are involved in the manhunt," the sheriff's office said on social media.

The four escaped inmates are:

  • Justin Michael Hughes: 20 years old, 5'10", 170 lbs, brown hair, green eyes, from Idabel, Oklahoma
  • Kolby Russell Watson: 28 years old, 5'9", 150 lbs, brown hair, green eyes
  • Donnie Kale Middlebrooks: 21 years old, 6'3", 200 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, from Texarkana, Texas
  • Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr.: 23 years old, 6'0', 153 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, from Idabel, Oklahoma

McCurtain County is located near the Texas border.

Police warns if you see any of these individuals, do not approach. Call 911 or the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office immediately at 580-286-3331.

