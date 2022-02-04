Over 220,000 Fentanyl Pills Found In Buffet-Style Food In Arizona

Drug smugglers tried hiding 227,000 fentanyl pills in some buffet-style food in Pinal County, reported AZ Family. But, they were caught by deputies.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled a driver over heading west on Interstate-10. Deputies said that the driver's story wasn't adding up.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found buffet-style pans that were filled with food. But, when one deputy picked up one of the pans, there was something "off" about it. Pinal county Sheriff Mark Lamb said, "He picked up one of the trays and noticed it was heavier than normal."

Once he scraped some of the food back off the top of the tray, he found bags and bags of fentanyl pills. Deputies seized a massive amount of drugs from the food- somewhere around 227,000 pills.

Sheriff Lamb said, "That's more than what we recovered in all of 2020."

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.