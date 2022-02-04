Over 220,000 Fentanyl Pills Found In Buffet-Style Food In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

February 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Drug smugglers tried hiding 227,000 fentanyl pills in some buffet-style food in Pinal County, reported AZ Family. But, they were caught by deputies.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, deputies pulled a driver over heading west on Interstate-10. Deputies said that the driver's story wasn't adding up.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found buffet-style pans that were filled with food. But, when one deputy picked up one of the pans, there was something "off" about it. Pinal county Sheriff Mark Lamb said, "He picked up one of the trays and noticed it was heavier than normal."

Once he scraped some of the food back off the top of the tray, he found bags and bags of fentanyl pills. Deputies seized a massive amount of drugs from the food- somewhere around 227,000 pills.

Sheriff Lamb said, "That's more than what we recovered in all of 2020."

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices