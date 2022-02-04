Experiencing burnout has been all too common for many people the past two years. As we've maneuvered our way through the pandemic, burnout has become a common reality. Even Prince Harry experiences burnout, which he candidly discussed during BetterUp's first "Inner Work Day."

For those who may not know, Prince Harry was named the Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp last year. The app's website lists Harry as an integral member of its leadership team, describing the former royal as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist." BetterUp provides coaching and mental health services to clients, according to a report from CNN Business. Those familiar with Prince Harry's advocacy work will recall mental health awareness has long been important to him.

During the discussion about self-care and inner work for BetterUp's first Inner Work Day, Harry admitted he experienced burnout over the past few years. "And throughout that burnout, literally getting to the very end of everything that I had, any fuel or any steam in the engine, I was burning the candle at both ends," he shared.

"Then it felt like 'Boom.' That is when you are forced to look inside yourself, because with everything else around you seemingly you feel as though it's working against you, the only way that you can really combat it, and build resilience for the outside world in your entire environment, is the inner work," he continued.

"Once you start to understand how and why you react to certain people and certain situations, then you can actually gain control of those situations," the Duke of Sussex said. "It doesn't mean they're not going to happen; it just means that your reaction to them is more in your control."