Rebel Wilson Granted Court Order Against Man Who Claims They Have A Kid

Rebel Wilson was granted protection against a man who claims to have an adult child with the actress — and Wilson maintains that she’s never even met the guy. Now, he’s ordered to stay 100 yards away from the Pitch Perfect star and make no attempts to contact her.

Susan Haber, Wilson’s lawyer, filed the legal documents to bar the man from contacting Wilson, according to reports.

The man, 39, has allegedly been “harassing” Wilson for months, TMZ reports Friday morning (February 4). The entertainment news hub obtained legal documents which detail incidents of the man dropping off a handwritten note and odd gifts to Wilson’s Los Angeles home. The man reportedly claims that he and Wilson, 41, have a 20-year-old son together after meeting at a club in 2001.

The Daily Mail notes that the man’s advances prompted Wilson to fear for her safety, so she opted to ask the court to step in. The Bridesmaids actress apparently doubted that the man would stop without a court order.

Documents state that Wilson insists that the man is “delusional by creating in his mind a fictitious history of a relationship he had” with the comedian, and seemingly wants to continue the fabricated relationship.