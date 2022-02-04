Rebel Wilson Granted Court Order Against Man Who Claims They Have A Kid

By Kelly Fisher

February 4, 2022

2021 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel Group - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Rebel Wilson was granted protection against a man who claims to have an adult child with the actress — and Wilson maintains that she’s never even met the guy. Now, he’s ordered to stay 100 yards away from the Pitch Perfect star and make no attempts to contact her.

Susan Haber, Wilson’s lawyer, filed the legal documents to bar the man from contacting Wilson, according to reports.

The man, 39, has allegedly been “harassing” Wilson for months, TMZ reports Friday morning (February 4). The entertainment news hub obtained legal documents which detail incidents of the man dropping off a handwritten note and odd gifts to Wilson’s Los Angeles home. The man reportedly claims that he and Wilson, 41, have a 20-year-old son together after meeting at a club in 2001.

The Daily Mail notes that the man’s advances prompted Wilson to fear for her safety, so she opted to ask the court to step in. The Bridesmaids actress apparently doubted that the man would stop without a court order.

Documents state that Wilson insists that the man is “delusional by creating in his mind a fictitious history of a relationship he had” with the comedian, and seemingly wants to continue the fabricated relationship.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices