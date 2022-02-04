The 'World's Most Romantic Hotel' Is In Utah

Need Valentine's Day plans? Go big or go home, right?

The "world's most romantic hotel" is right here in the United States — the Amangiri located in Canyon Point, Utah, along the Arizona border. It was ranked No. 1 on travel company Big 7 Travel's "Most Romantic Hotels in the World 2022" list, published just in time for Valentine's Day. The Amangiri is the first hotel ranked in the top spot since Big 7 Travel started publishing the list four years ago.

The Amangiri sits on 600 acres of the Colorado Plateau and offers "an inspiring welcome to one of the world's most dramatic secluded settings," according to the hotel's website. On your stay, you can experience the outdoors with excursions including hiking, horseback riding and private air tours.

It's not cheap, though. Nightly rates can cost you anywhere from $2,800 to $5,600 including meals, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.