The 'World's Most Romantic Hotel' Is In Utah
By Dani Medina
February 4, 2022
Need Valentine's Day plans? Go big or go home, right?
The "world's most romantic hotel" is right here in the United States — the Amangiri located in Canyon Point, Utah, along the Arizona border. It was ranked No. 1 on travel company Big 7 Travel's "Most Romantic Hotels in the World 2022" list, published just in time for Valentine's Day. The Amangiri is the first hotel ranked in the top spot since Big 7 Travel started publishing the list four years ago.
The Amangiri sits on 600 acres of the Colorado Plateau and offers "an inspiring welcome to one of the world's most dramatic secluded settings," according to the hotel's website. On your stay, you can experience the outdoors with excursions including hiking, horseback riding and private air tours.
It's not cheap, though. Nightly rates can cost you anywhere from $2,800 to $5,600 including meals, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
Here's what Big 7 Travel said about Amangiri:
"Set in America’s most dramatic desert, stays at the Amangiri is an otherworldly experience. Wake up to views over the desert and start the day by sinking deep into bubbles in the huge bathtubs. For the ultimate seductive stay, book into the 3,472 sq. ft. Amangiri Suite which features a lap pool complete with a sky terrace and day bed. When you’re not out exploring, there are complimentary yoga and hiking sessions and fine dining under the stars. Need we say more?"
The Amangiri is known for being a celebrity hotspot. Celebrities including Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Kardashians and Tiësto have stayed at the Amangiri.
Here's a look at the top 10 most romantic hotels in the world, according to Big 7 Travel:
- Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah
- Shinta Mani Wild, Cambodia
- Longitude 131º, Uluru, Australia
- Omaanda, Namibia
- Fairmont Banff Springs, Canada
- Huka Lodge, Taupo, New Zealand
- The Plaza, New York, New York
- Plaza Athénée, Paris, France
- Petit St. Vincent, Grenadines
- Villa Cora, Florence, Italy