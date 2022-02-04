UCLA Men's Basketball Player Arrested For Spitting On Arizona Fans: Report
By Jason Hall
February 4, 2022
A UCLA men's basketball player was arrested after an incident in which he appeared to spit at University of Arizona fans during his team's 76-66 loss to the Wildcats Thursday (February 4) night.
Mac Etienne, a redshirt freshman forward, was cited for assault in relation to the incident, ESPN reports.
Video of the incident appears to show the four-star recruit looking toward Arizona fans in the stands and spitting in their direction as he and his UCLA teammates walk off the floor and into the tunnel after the game.
Etienne -- who is out for the season due to a knee injury -- went into the locker room with his team before being approached by University of Arizona police officers, Sgt. Sean Shields, the public information officer for University of Arizona police, confirmed to ESPN late Thursday night.
The officers told the redshirt freshman he would be placed under arrest and issued a citation for assault with "the intent to injure, provoke or insult" another individual, but Etienne was not placed in handcuffs, Shields revealed.
"We allowed him to go with the team back to the locker room," Shields said via ESPN. "And he was arrested for assault."
Shields said Etienne is scheduled to appear in court in Arizona but may be able to address the citation without traveling back from Los Angeles.
Shields confirmed information about the exchange involving the basketball player and fan would be released in the official report on the incident, which was expected for Friday (February 4).
UCLA released an official statement to ESPN regarding the incident.
"UCLA Athletics is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship," the statement read. "We are aware of the incident involving a student-athlete at tonight's men's basketball game, and the matter is under review."