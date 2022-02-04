UCLA Men's Basketball Player Arrested For Spitting On Arizona Fans: Report

A UCLA men's basketball player was arrested after an incident in which he appeared to spit at University of Arizona fans during his team's 76-66 loss to the Wildcats Thursday (February 4) night.

Mac Etienne, a redshirt freshman forward, was cited for assault in relation to the incident, ESPN reports.

Video of the incident appears to show the four-star recruit looking toward Arizona fans in the stands and spitting in their direction as he and his UCLA teammates walk off the floor and into the tunnel after the game.

Etienne -- who is out for the season due to a knee injury -- went into the locker room with his team before being approached by University of Arizona police officers, Sgt. Sean Shields, the public information officer for University of Arizona police, confirmed to ESPN late Thursday night.