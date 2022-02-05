Amazon Prime Price Hike Is Coming: Here's How To Lock In The Old Rate

From the grocery store to the gas station, the prices of many products are going up. For Amazon Prime members everywhere, the membership is just the latest thing to go up in cost.



Earlier this week, Amazon announced it would be raising prices on its Prime membership from $119 to $139 a year. For Prime members who pay monthly will go up from $12.99 to $14.99, the company said on its annual company earnings call.

New members who join will be charged the new, higher rate, beginning February 18, CBS Essentials reported. Current members will see the price hike beginning March 25, or whenever it's time to renew their membership.