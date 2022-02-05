Billie Eilish Shows Off Bloodied Knee After Finishing First Show On Tour

By Regina Park

February 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish is starting out her "Happier Than Ever" Tour with a bang –– a bloody one at that.

The "Lost Cause" singer celebrated the first show of her highly-anticipated six-month tour on Instagram Friday night (February 4), sharing trippy on-stage pics and snapshots of adoring fans carrying "We Missed You" signs.

"FIRST SHOW OF TOURRRRRRRRR!!!! NEW ORLEANS YOU WERE AN ABSOLUTE PERFECT START I LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!!!" Billie captioned the photos.

The last picture in the series, however, gave a gruesome behind-the-scenes look at Billie's bloodied knee injury. The photo shows a seated Billie lifting up her knee with a trail of blood trickling down the 20 year-old's leg, staining her crisp, white Nike socks. (not the the all-white Nike high-tops, though).

From the looks of things, it appears Billie might've torn some stitches in the process of performing.

Fans took a look through the photos, pointing out the bloody, un-bandaged knee, and expressed their concerns.

"How's ur knee babe," one fan wrote.

"You've quite literally put your 'blood, sweat, and tears,' into this tour," another added.

On Instagram stories, Billie shared more fan-cam pics and video clips of the performance, no word on the state of the bloody knee though.

The "I Didn't Change My Number" songstress is set to hit the stage in Atlanta Saturday night (February 5).

