Billie Eilish is starting out her "Happier Than Ever" Tour with a bang –– a bloody one at that.

The "Lost Cause" singer celebrated the first show of her highly-anticipated six-month tour on Instagram Friday night (February 4), sharing trippy on-stage pics and snapshots of adoring fans carrying "We Missed You" signs.

"FIRST SHOW OF TOURRRRRRRRR!!!! NEW ORLEANS YOU WERE AN ABSOLUTE PERFECT START I LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU!!!!!!!!!!!" Billie captioned the photos.

The last picture in the series, however, gave a gruesome behind-the-scenes look at Billie's bloodied knee injury. The photo shows a seated Billie lifting up her knee with a trail of blood trickling down the 20 year-old's leg, staining her crisp, white Nike socks. (not the the all-white Nike high-tops, though).

From the looks of things, it appears Billie might've torn some stitches in the process of performing.