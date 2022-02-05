Dr. Dre Adds Two Deaf Rappers To Big Game Halftime Show Line Up

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is adding two more rappers to the line up, and making history in the process.

Two deaf rappers, Sean Forbes and Warren "WaWa" Snipe, will join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige on stage, to sign the star-studded halftime show.



This is the first time in the NFL's history that sign interpreters will be included in the halftime show of the biggest football game of the year.

Forbes, a Detroit-based rapper, told the Detroit Free Press, the historic invitation has a deeper meaning since his father is close to people in Eminem's circle.

"The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this," Forbes said. "So this is very much a full-circle moment, being from Detroit, being part of the Eminem camp –– or even going back to being 12 and listening to N.W.A, Dre, and Snoop on my Walkman," the rapper added.

"My goal is to get out there, show what we can do, and have fun. And I want to open the door for other deaf performers."