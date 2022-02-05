Luke Bryan Confirms 'Momma's Coming To Vegas' For 'Raised Up Right' Tour

When it comes to Luke Bryan's mom, LeClaire Bryan, one thing's for sure: she'll be in Las Vegas for the country's superstar's Sin City multi-show stint.

The "Up" singer took to social media on Saturday morning (February 5) to confirm LeClaire will be in attendance during his the nine-show leg of his "Raised Up Right Tour"

"You better believe Momma’s coming to Vegas!" Luke captioned a video clip from an interview with CMT on Twitter.

"She's already punched her ticket, she'll be in Vegas," he says in the clip, "She'll probably get fried catfish to the room," he added, while also preparing to pay the fine for violating any no-smoking policy the hotel may have.

"She'll be smoking cigarettes in the room, so I'll have to pay the no-smoking charges, but she's coming to Vegas with bells on," he said, "she's ready."