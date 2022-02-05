Shaun White To Retire After 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White officially announced his intention to retire after the completion of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

White, 35, is the most decorated snowboarder in history, having won his first halfpipe gold at the 2006 Turin games at the age of 19 and his first two Winter X Games gold medals in the superpipe and slopestyle in Aspen at the age of 16 at the 2003 Aspen Winter X Games.

In total, White has won 21 medals in snowboarding, including the three gold medals in the halfpipe at the 2006 Torino, 2010 Vancouver and 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, as well as 18 at Winter X Games, including 13 gold, three silver and two bronze.

White has also won five X Games medals in the skateboarding vert event, including two gold medals at the 2007 and 2011 X Games events in Los Angeles.

"This has all had its amazing glow as I've decided this will be my last Olympics," White said via ESPN. "I've given it my all, there have been some ups and downs on the way to get here. And with that I feel I've got stronger and better.

"I'm just so excited about everything. Opening ceremony was incredible. The venue looks incredible. I'm just enjoying every single moment."

White confirmed that the ongoing Winter Games will be his last snowboarding competition as he typically takes the season off after an Olympic Games.

"After the Olympics I don't compete much ... as there's so much pressure weighing on you and that relief is warranted," White said via ESPN. "I usually take the season off to get excited again, but this will be my last competition."

The 35-year-old also said he's been dealing with ankle, knee and back issues, which he viewed as "little signs" leading to his decision.

The San Diego native will begin practice for the upcoming halfpipe competition on Sunday (February 6), with qualification set to begin on Wednesday (February 9).