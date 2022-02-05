Virginia Man Bought 264 Lottery Tickets And They're All Winners

By Jason Hall

February 5, 2022

Man with lottery ticket
Photo: Getty Images

A lucky Virginia lottery player won $132,000 when all 264 of the tickets he purchased won in two separate drawings, Virginia Lottery officials confirmed in a news release.

Jalen Taylor won $52,000 on 104 tickets in a single Pick 3 drawing on November 18, and $80,000 on 160 tickets two months later.

Taylor matched the three-digit combination of 9-6-0 in November, with each ticket winning $500. He later matched the combination of 5-4-2 in the January 10 drawing, which was once again worth $500 for each ticket, winning more than $100,000 in just two months.

“I had a feeling,” Taylor said via Virginia Lottery officials. “When you get a feeling, just play!”

Taylor said he bought the initial wining tickets at the Food Lion on Timberwood Boulevard and the latter winning tickets at the Harris Teeter on Emmet Street, both in Charlottesville.

Taylor told lottery officials that he plans to invest and save his winnings from both drawings.

Pick 3 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. in Virginia, offering prizes between $1 and $500, with a 1 in 1,000 chance to match all three numbers.

Nationally, the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries are offering a combined $168 million in their upcoming drawings.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices