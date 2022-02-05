Virginia Man Bought 264 Lottery Tickets And They're All Winners

A lucky Virginia lottery player won $132,000 when all 264 of the tickets he purchased won in two separate drawings, Virginia Lottery officials confirmed in a news release.

Jalen Taylor won $52,000 on 104 tickets in a single Pick 3 drawing on November 18, and $80,000 on 160 tickets two months later.

Taylor matched the three-digit combination of 9-6-0 in November, with each ticket winning $500. He later matched the combination of 5-4-2 in the January 10 drawing, which was once again worth $500 for each ticket, winning more than $100,000 in just two months.

“I had a feeling,” Taylor said via Virginia Lottery officials. “When you get a feeling, just play!”

Taylor said he bought the initial wining tickets at the Food Lion on Timberwood Boulevard and the latter winning tickets at the Harris Teeter on Emmet Street, both in Charlottesville.

Taylor told lottery officials that he plans to invest and save his winnings from both drawings.

Pick 3 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. in Virginia, offering prizes between $1 and $500, with a 1 in 1,000 chance to match all three numbers.

Nationally, the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries are offering a combined $168 million in their upcoming drawings.