Dua Lipa Enjoys Dinner In Eye-Catching Ensemble Ahead Of World Tour
By Regina Park
February 6, 2022
Dua Lipa is taking her time enjoying Miami before kicking off her highly-awaited "Future Nostalgia" world tour.
The "Levitating" singer was spotted in the Florida beach town sporting an eye-catching ensemble for dinner.
Staying true to her well-known eclectic style, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist paired a multi-colored bandana top with flared ombre-dyed, bird-printed denim pants. The 26-year-old wore a pair of sleek black pointed stiletto pumps and topped the look off with a blue trench coat, bright red leather satchel style bag and statement chunky butterfly necklace.
The singer was also seen poolside taking in the Miami Beach sunshine hours prior.
Check out the photos below.
dua lipa serving looks in miami last night pic.twitter.com/T6aNYPv58q— luke (@lukelipa) February 6, 2022
📸 | @DuaLipa hoje em Miami! (05/02) pic.twitter.com/kQ3o4GFwaZ— Acesso Dua Lipa (@acessodualipa) February 6, 2022
On Friday (February 4), Dua discussed the tour on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, revealing that the concert had undergone major changes and would be "massively different" than what was planned nearly two years ago.
After the March 2020 release of her breakout album Future Nostalgia, Dua was slated to hit the stage the following month –– but Covid-19 prevented that from happening, and led to several postponements in the process.
"I hoped fans would quickly learn the lyrics and come and watch me," she said of the original concert date. "But this time, I've done a lot of audience research and so I feel like I know which songs people like," Dua shared.