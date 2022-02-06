Dua Lipa Enjoys Dinner In Eye-Catching Ensemble Ahead Of World Tour

Dua Lipa is taking her time enjoying Miami before kicking off her highly-awaited "Future Nostalgia" world tour.

The "Levitating" singer was spotted in the Florida beach town sporting an eye-catching ensemble for dinner.



Staying true to her well-known eclectic style, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist paired a multi-colored bandana top with flared ombre-dyed, bird-printed denim pants. The 26-year-old wore a pair of sleek black pointed stiletto pumps and topped the look off with a blue trench coat, bright red leather satchel style bag and statement chunky butterfly necklace.

The singer was also seen poolside taking in the Miami Beach sunshine hours prior.

Check out the photos below.