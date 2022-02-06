Jamie Lynn Spears is taking the time to give thanks.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram early Sunday morning (February 6) to celebrate the return of her Netflix drama series, Sweet Magnolias, and mark the five-year "miracle anniversary" of her daughter, Maddie Briann, who suffered a near-fatal ATV accident in 2017.

"SWEET MAGNOLIAS going #1 so fast was a real life dream come true," Jamie captioned her post. "But I must say, I do not think it's a coincidence that today is also the 5 year 'miracle anniversary' of our sweet Maddie's tragic accident."

The singer-actress shared a photo of 13-year-old Maddie in a hospital bed, and quoted her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in the caption, adding, "Maybe, it's just a little reminder to remain faithful through the good times and the bad times."