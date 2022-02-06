Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Return Of 'Sweet Magnolias' With Touching Post

By Regina Park

February 6, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears is taking the time to give thanks.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram early Sunday morning (February 6) to celebrate the return of her Netflix drama series, Sweet Magnolias, and mark the five-year "miracle anniversary" of her daughter, Maddie Briann, who suffered a near-fatal ATV accident in 2017.

"SWEET MAGNOLIAS going #1 so fast was a real life dream come true," Jamie captioned her post. "But I must say, I do not think it's a coincidence that today is also the 5 year 'miracle anniversary' of our sweet Maddie's tragic accident."

The singer-actress shared a photo of 13-year-old Maddie in a hospital bed, and quoted her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in the caption, adding, "Maybe, it's just a little reminder to remain faithful through the good times and the bad times."

Photo: Getty Images

"I mean I had nothing when I thought I lost my baby girl, so my faith was literally all I had left to cling to," the "Run" singer wrote. "I thank God everyday for the extraordinary medical professionals, all the prayer warriors, and the countless angels in heaven, and on earth who made our miracle possible."

Jamie, who plays "Noreen Fitzgerald" in the Netflix series, said that the show's team "have been a saving grace to me."

"I can't even begin to explain all the ways, that this show and the many wonderful people who create this show have been a saving grace to me," she said. "I owe a HUGE thanks to each and every person who is part of the Sweet Magnolias family, especially the viewers."

Check out the touching post by clicking HERE.

