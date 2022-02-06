Jennifer Lopez Tears Up Remembering One Fan's Sign At A Concert
By Regina Park
February 6, 2022
Jennifer Lopez had to hold back tears Saturday night (February 5) while she told the heartwarming story about one fan's sign that made her get off stage mid-performance.
JLo appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon over the weekend, when the comedian asked her, "Do you have any memorable signs that you see when you have your concerts?"
The "Let's Get Loud" singer recalled one sign in particular that came when she finally went on a world tour.
"I went on tour pretty late in my career," JLo said, "I didn't go until I was in my 40s and had kids. And so, I hadn't toured for like, I don't how many –– 12 years I had been recording music and I hadn't done a proper world tour," though she was always doing shows.
"But I remember this woman holding up this sign," JLo began, holding back tears and getting choked up. "Oh my God it's going to make cry."
The sign said, "I've been waiting 14 years to tell you that you helped me be the woman that I am today."
"You don't realize that your music is touching people," JLo added.
Well, the story didn't stop there. On Instagram, the multi-hyphenate entertainer tagged the fan whose sign made her emotional, recalling that during the October 2012 concert, JLo actually jumped off stage to hug her.
"I can’t believe that @jlo is still talking about that moment in Oct. 11th 2012 when she read my sign during her concert and literally jumped down the stage just to hug me," the fan @ in.a.unicorn.hoodie wrote about the experience.
"It might be stupid to most," the fan said, adding that they were grateful JLo "knows how much impact she had into her life."
"I’m forever grateful to this amazing woman and I will always be proud of her, no matter what," the fan wrote.
Check out the touching moment above.