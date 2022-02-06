Jennifer Lopez had to hold back tears Saturday night (February 5) while she told the heartwarming story about one fan's sign that made her get off stage mid-performance.

JLo appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon over the weekend, when the comedian asked her, "Do you have any memorable signs that you see when you have your concerts?"

The "Let's Get Loud" singer recalled one sign in particular that came when she finally went on a world tour.

"I went on tour pretty late in my career," JLo said, "I didn't go until I was in my 40s and had kids. And so, I hadn't toured for like, I don't how many –– 12 years I had been recording music and I hadn't done a proper world tour," though she was always doing shows.

"But I remember this woman holding up this sign," JLo began, holding back tears and getting choked up. "Oh my God it's going to make cry."

The sign said, "I've been waiting 14 years to tell you that you helped me be the woman that I am today."

"You don't realize that your music is touching people," JLo added.