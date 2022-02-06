During a recent interview with the New York Times, Eddie Vedder recalled his time working at a club in San Diego, where he helped load in bands’ gear.

“I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to – bands that monopolized late-‘80s MTV,” he said. “The metal bands that – I’m trying to be nice – I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: f**k you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx didn't take kindly to the Pearl Jam frontman's criticism and took a swing at his band on Twitter.

"Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue," he wrote. "Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?"

See Sixx's tweet below.