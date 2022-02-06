Woman Finds Naked Man Living In Trunk Of Her Car For Several Days

A Canadian woman discovered a naked man had been living in the trunk of her car for several days.

Bethany Coker, a Red Seal diesel mechanic from British Columbia, initially shared a video on her TikTok account showing mud on the front passenger seat of her car last week, despite the vehicle being parked at "home all night" while she out wheeling.

Coker told Global News that she noticed her windows were fogged up three days later and heard a voice say "hey" before discovering the naked man inside of her trunk.

“At first I thought someone was playing a prank on me, and then when I realized what was happening, I just kept my phone recording because I wasn’t too sure what was going to happen,” Coker said. “I didn’t know who this guy was. I didn’t know if he was dangerous. And he’d been in my trunk for three days and didn’t say a single word.”