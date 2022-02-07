At Least One Dead In Washington State Grocery Store Shooting

By Bill Galluccio

February 7, 2022

Photo: Richland Police Department

One person was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington, on Monday (February 7) morning. The injured victim was taken to the hospital. No information about their condition was released.

Authorities said that the suspect fled the scene and should be considered armed and dangerous. They released images taken from surveillance cameras showing a white man wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, a dark-colored vest, and jeans. In one of the photos, he wore a dark-colored gaiter or scarf over his face.

Officials have not released any details about what may have sparked the shooting.

A witness told the Tri-City Herald that they heard at least ten shots inside the store. Customers and employees rushed to find cover, sheltering in stock rooms, bathrooms, and the pharmacy. Officers were combing the store aisle-by-aisle looking for evidence and anybody else who was still hiding in the store.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fred Meyer store located on 101 Wellsian Way in Richland, WA," a Fred Meyer spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

"The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time," the statement continued.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices