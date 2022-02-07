At Least One Dead In Washington State Grocery Store Shooting

One person was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington, on Monday (February 7) morning. The injured victim was taken to the hospital. No information about their condition was released.

Authorities said that the suspect fled the scene and should be considered armed and dangerous. They released images taken from surveillance cameras showing a white man wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, a dark-colored vest, and jeans. In one of the photos, he wore a dark-colored gaiter or scarf over his face.

Officials have not released any details about what may have sparked the shooting.

A witness told the Tri-City Herald that they heard at least ten shots inside the store. Customers and employees rushed to find cover, sheltering in stock rooms, bathrooms, and the pharmacy. Officers were combing the store aisle-by-aisle looking for evidence and anybody else who was still hiding in the store.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fred Meyer store located on 101 Wellsian Way in Richland, WA," a Fred Meyer spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

"The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time," the statement continued.