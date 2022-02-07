Bengals' Viral Cart Is Headed To Super Bowl
By Jason Hall
February 7, 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals' viral sensation will be in Los Angeles for Super Bowl week.
Last week, the Bengals' verified Twitter account announced the team's three-tiered metal mic card would be wheeled out during media conferences leading up to Sunday's (February 13) matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
"The journey of a lifetime. OFFICIAL: The Mic Cart is going to the #SuperBowl," the Bengals tweeted along with a video, which includes a GPS announcing, "starting route to SoFi Stadium," and the cart rolling outside Paul Brown Stadium.
The Bengals shared an update on Sunday (February 6) which showed that the cart was at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri and also "visited the field where we won the AFC Championship while on its way out of Missouri," referring to Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium last month.
The journey of a lifetime.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 3, 2022
OFFICIAL: The Mic Cart is going to the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/HMv359Cm6X
UPDATE: The Cart has crossed the Mississippi. First, it rolled by the Gateway Arch.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 6, 2022
Next, it visited the field where we won the AFC Championship while on its way out of Missouri. pic.twitter.com/padZ7DDC3o
The cart was initially used by the Bengals during outdoors interviews as part of COVID-19 restrictions, which allowed journalists to place microphones, recorders and phones near players and coaches to record audio.
The improvised mic stand became a popular meme on social media, leading to an unofficial Twitter account being launched.
Cincinnati will appear in its first Super Bowl since 1989, when the Bengals lost, 20-16, to the San Francisco in Super Bowl XXIII.