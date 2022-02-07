Bengals' Viral Cart Is Headed To Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals' viral sensation will be in Los Angeles for Super Bowl week.

Last week, the Bengals' verified Twitter account announced the team's three-tiered metal mic card would be wheeled out during media conferences leading up to Sunday's (February 13) matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

"The journey of a lifetime. OFFICIAL: The Mic Cart is going to the #SuperBowl," the Bengals tweeted along with a video, which includes a GPS announcing, "starting route to SoFi Stadium," and the cart rolling outside Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals shared an update on Sunday (February 6) which showed that the cart was at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri and also "visited the field where we won the AFC Championship while on its way out of Missouri," referring to Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium last month.