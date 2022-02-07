Cleveland's New Music-Themed Restaurant Is The Best One To Try In 2022

Everyone loves going out to eat, and although there are tons of beloved go-to restaurants out there, many customers opt to try something new. That’s why Love Food spotlighted the best new restaurants to try throughout the U.S. in 2022.

“There's a never-ending stream of new restaurant openings in the USA, whichever state you're in,” the food content hub noted in its recent report. “We've gone coast to coast to discover the tastiest new bites in America, from fancy contemporary spots to food-trucks-turned-hip-hangouts.”

Love Food says a new Cleveland restaurant is the best restaurant in the whole state to try this year. Here’s why it stands out, according to Love Food:

“Cleveland is the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, so it's also a fitting place for this new, music-themed restaurant. With walls entirely covered in music prints and a long bar lined with leather seats, Indie opened in January 2022. The food hits the right note too: tuck into warming dishes like chicken and waffles, seafood boils and hatch chile mac and cheese. There's a long list of cocktails on offer too.”

Find the rest of the best up-and-coming restaurants across the U.S. in 2022 here.