Dustin Lynch's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How To Watch

Dustin Lynch surprised fans just a few weeks ago when he announced he is dropping his new album, Blue In The Sky, on February 11th, and to celebrate, the country star will be performing some of his new music during his exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party on Valentine's Day.

Blue In The Sky is Lynch's fifth full-length studio album following 2020's Tullahoma. The new album showcases 12 new songs including previously-released tracks "Thinking 'Bout You" featuring MacKenzie Porter, "Tequila On A Boat" featuring Chris Lane, "Huntin' Land" featuring Riley Green, "Pasadena" and "Not Every Cowboy."

During his iHeartCountry Album Release Party, Dustin will be performing some of his new songs live, as well as talk about Blue In The Sky and more during a special Q&A hosted by Amy Brown.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Dustin Lynch on Monday, February 14th at 10pmET/7pm PT via an exclusive stream on iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Dustin Lynch by listening to some of his Blue In The Sky songs below.