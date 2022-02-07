Here Are All The National Pizza Day Freebies & Deals You Need To Know

National Pizza Day is on Wednesday (February 9) this year. To celebrate the delicious, cheesy goodness that is pizza, a ton of your favorite restaurants will be offering amazing deals and freebies to their customers. Thanks to Offers.com, here's a full list of every National Pizza Day deal you need to know in order to snag a free slice:

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza: Celebrate National Pizza Week at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza by enjoying a FREE 12-inch pizza when you sign up for the restaurant’s Coal Fired Club.

Celebrate National Pizza Week at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza by enjoying a 12-inch pizza when you sign up for the restaurant’s Coal Fired Club. Bertucci’s: Whether you want to dine in, carry it out or have it delivered, celebrate National Pizza Day with Bertucci’s EveryDay Pizza Deal. Valid any day of the week, you can enjoy two large pizzas, choice of salad and fresh baked rolls for only $40. It feeds up to four people.

Whether you want to dine in, carry it out or have it delivered, celebrate National Pizza Day with Bertucci’s EveryDay Pizza Deal. Valid any day of the week, you can enjoy two large pizzas, choice of salad and fresh baked rolls for only $40. It feeds up to four people. BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Tuesday through Sunday, when you order takeout or delivery at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse you can get 50% off large pizzas when you use the code HALFOFF at checkout. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, sign-up for Bj’s emails and receive a FREE Pizookie upon registration.

Tuesday through Sunday, when you order takeout or delivery at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse you can get 50% off large pizzas when you use the code at checkout. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, sign-up for Bj’s emails and receive a FREE Pizookie upon registration. Blackjack Pizza: Just in time for National Pizza Day, get a large one-topping hand-tossed, thin n’ crispy or square pan pizza for $10.99, when you use code LIT at checkout.

Just in time for National Pizza Day, get a large one-topping hand-tossed, thin n’ crispy or square pan pizza for $10.99, when you use code LIT at checkout. California Pizza Kitchen: There’s no better time than on National Pizza Day to sign up for CPK Rewards. Upon registration, you’ll get $5 off your order and a FREE small plate. Plus, you’ll accumulate one point for every $1 you spend on future purchases. At 75 points, you can redeem a $5 reward at your local California Pizza Kitchen.

There’s no better time than on National Pizza Day to sign up for CPK Rewards. Upon registration, you’ll get $5 off your order and a FREE small plate. Plus, you’ll accumulate one point for every $1 you spend on future purchases. At 75 points, you can redeem a $5 reward at your local California Pizza Kitchen. Chuck E. Cheese: Celebrate National Pizza Day at Chuck E. Cheese by receiving 10% off any games package with the purchase of any food and beverage combo.

Celebrate National Pizza Day at Chuck E. Cheese by receiving 10% off any games package with the purchase of any food and beverage combo. Cici’s Pizza: For a limited time, get two large one-topping pizzas at Cici’s Pizza for just $5.99 each when you order online.

For a limited time, get two large one-topping pizzas at Cici’s Pizza for just $5.99 each when you order online. Dominos: Snag a great online carry-out deal now at Dominos. The pizza chain will tip you $3 to use on your following order when you order a carry-out order online. This promotion is valid until May, 22, 2022, and it’s an effort to deal with the shortage of delivery drivers the company is facing.

Snag a great online carry-out deal now at Dominos. The pizza chain will tip you $3 to use on your following order when you order a carry-out order online. This promotion is valid until May, 22, 2022, and it’s an effort to deal with the shortage of delivery drivers the company is facing. Donatos: Start National Pizza Day off right, by placing your Donatos order online for two large one-topping pizzas for only $24.99.

Start National Pizza Day off right, by placing your Donatos order online for two large one-topping pizzas for only $24.99. Fresh Brothers: Get these hot deals on National Pizza Day, when you order online and pick up your pie at Fresh Brothers: Enjoy $5 off online orders of $20 and more when you use the code PICKUP5. Place an order for $35 or more and get $10 off when you use the code PICKUP10. Or, order for the whole family and get $15 off online orders over $50 when you use the code PICKUP15. Eager to try something new in 2022? Snag a couple of Fresh Brothers’ cauliflower crust pizzas and SAVE. Get a medium, 2-topping cauliflower crust pizza and a fresh salad for just $25.

Get these hot deals on National Pizza Day, when you order online and pick up your pie at Fresh Brothers: Enjoy $5 off online orders of $20 and more when you use the code PICKUP5. Place an order for $35 or more and get $10 off when you use the code PICKUP10. Or, order for the whole family and get $15 off online orders over $50 when you use the code PICKUP15. Eager to try something new in 2022? Snag a couple of Fresh Brothers’ cauliflower crust pizzas and SAVE. Get a medium, 2-topping cauliflower crust pizza and a fresh salad for just $25. Grimaldi’s: Celebrate two great originals on National Pizza Day at Grimaldi’s, by dining it to feast out on a Margherita pizza and a margarita. Plus, you can get a FREE appetizer when you join in on the Pizzeria’s Rewards Program.

Celebrate two great originals on National Pizza Day at Grimaldi’s, by dining it to feast out on a Margherita pizza and a margarita. Plus, you can get a FREE appetizer when you join in on the Pizzeria’s Rewards Program. Hungry Howie’s: National Pizza Day is the perfect time to take advantage of Hungry Howie’s Mix & Match menu. Choose any two items on Hungry Howie’s Mix & Match menu for only $6.99. Or, take advantage of the $17.99 Howie Deal which is two medium 1-topping pizzas and a 2-liter PEPSI.

National Pizza Day is the perfect time to take advantage of Hungry Howie’s Mix & Match menu. Choose any two items on Hungry Howie’s Mix & Match menu for only $6.99. Or, take advantage of the $17.99 Howie Deal which is two medium 1-topping pizzas and a 2-liter PEPSI. Hunt Brothers Pizza: Across 30 states, you’ll find more than 7,800 Hunt Brothers Pizza locations and at every single one, during National Pizza Day — and every day, in fact — you can be certain there will be No Extra Charge for any and all toppings. With 10 toppings to choose from, that gives you 1,024 choices to make. Good luck.

Across 30 states, you’ll find more than 7,800 Hunt Brothers Pizza locations and at every single one, during National Pizza Day — and every day, in fact — you can be certain there will be No Extra Charge for any and all toppings. With 10 toppings to choose from, that gives you 1,024 choices to make. Good luck. Little Caesar’s: This online-only special from Little Caesar’s is a good one! Get one The Batman Calzony for $7.99.

This online-only special from Little Caesar’s is a good one! Get one The Batman Calzony for $7.99. Marco’s Pizza: Want to try something new for National Pizza Day? Ditch the crust and try Marco’s Pizza’s build-your-own Pizza Bowls. Choose up to four toppings for just $7.99.

Want to try something new for National Pizza Day? Ditch the crust and try Marco’s Pizza’s build-your-own Pizza Bowls. Choose up to four toppings for just $7.99. Mazzio’s Italian Eatery: Take advantage of Mazzio’s Pick a Pair deal on National Pizza Day. Pay just $6.99 each when you buy two medium one-topping pizzas.

Take advantage of Mazzio’s Pick a Pair deal on National Pizza Day. Pay just $6.99 each when you buy two medium one-topping pizzas. Mod Pizza: National Pizza Day is the best time to sign up for the MOD Pizza Rewards program – where the more you eat the more you earn. The program is simple: Earn one point for each $1 you spend, and at 150 points, MOD will reward you with a FREE MOD menu item. Believe it!

National Pizza Day is the best time to sign up for the Rewards program – where the more you eat the more you earn. The program is simple: Earn one point for each $1 you spend, and at 150 points, MOD will reward you with a FREE MOD menu item. Believe it! Papa Gino’s: In the mood to feast on National Pizza Day? If so, chow down on a large cheese pizza, chicken tenders and small cheese breadsticks at Papa Gino’s. This delicious deal will only cost you $24.99 when using the code 8979.

In the mood to feast on National Pizza Day? If so, chow down on a large cheese pizza, chicken tenders and small cheese breadsticks at Papa Gino’s. This delicious deal will only cost you $24.99 when using the code 8979. Papa John’s: Celebrate National Pizza Day with Papa John’s New Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza. Get a one-topping stuffed crust pizza from $15.

Celebrate National Pizza Day with Papa John’s New Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza. Get a one-topping stuffed crust pizza from $15. Pieology: Get over to Pieology on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m to enjoy a Lunch Special which includes a two-topping pizza and drink for only $8.99.

Get over to Pieology on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m to enjoy a Lunch Special which includes a two-topping pizza and drink for only $8.99. Pizza Hut: Offering a delicious deal, just in time for National Pizza Day, is Pizza Hut with its Big Dinner Box for $21.99. It comes with two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and your choice of pasta or wings. Or, if you don’t want the sides you can just substitute it for another medium pizza.

Offering a delicious deal, just in time for National Pizza Day, is Pizza Hut with its Big Dinner Box for $21.99. It comes with two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and your choice of pasta or wings. Or, if you don’t want the sides you can just substitute it for another medium pizza. Pizza Patron: Being a Patron loyalty member is great. To celebrate National Pizza day the right way, join Pizza Patrón Perks Loyalty Program and get a FREE large one-topping pizza with the purchase of any large specialty pizza and start earning rewards.

Being a Patron loyalty member is great. To celebrate National Pizza day the right way, join and get a FREE large one-topping pizza with the purchase of any large specialty pizza and start earning rewards. Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen: In honor of National Pizza Day, you can get two large double pepperoni pizzas for $29 from Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen. IF you’re a cheese person, you can get two large cheese pizzas for only $20.

In honor of National Pizza Day, you can get two large double pepperoni pizzas for $29 from Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen. IF you’re a cheese person, you can get two large cheese pizzas for only $20. Sbarro: Sign up for Sbarro’s The Slice Society on Feb. 9 and get a FREE XL NY Slice with a purchase of a beverage.

Sign up for Sbarro’s The Slice Society on Feb. 9 and get a with a purchase of a beverage. Toppers: Celebrate the holiday with Toppers Pizza by choosing any two or more large menu items for only $10.99 each.

Will you be taking advantage of any of these National Pizza Day deals?