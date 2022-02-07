Here's When 'The Kardashians' Will Finally Premiere On Hulu

Back in 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner family revealed they would be moving their reality TV empire to Hulu. Following a twenty-season run on E!, the famous family decided to make a big change. Nearly two years later, a release date for their upcoming Hulu series has finally been revealed.

"When you wish upon a star... excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with [Hulu], [Disney] and what's to come in 2021," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram at the time. Her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, posted simply: "Hulu 2021."

The Kardashian-Jenner family signed a new multi-year deal with the media giant, which includes not only the new reality show but also individual projects from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney, Khloé, as well as Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

On Thursday (February 7), Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie all appeared in a teaser for the aptly titled The Kardashians. Each member of the family appears in their own glass boxes as 'Feeling Good' plays in the background. "All the walls will be shattered," the video teases. The description includes the tagline: "Shatter all expectations."