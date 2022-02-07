A new year means new music from Joe Jonas. According to the 32-year-old Jonas Brothers singer, anyway,

On Sunday (February 7), Joe took to TikTok to tease a "new era" of music involving "many different" projects. In the short video, he also teases a snippet of a new song. While Joe sings on the track, it's unclear whether it's a new Jonas Brothers song, a possible DNCE reunion, or even a solo project.

"It's go time...There's so many different projects in the works that I can't wait to start to tell you about," the video's text reads. "I've had such an amazing holiday break spending time with family and friends and now I'm ready to get back to it."

"My goal for the next few months is to get you up on your feet dancing and make you move," he wrote. "New music. New vibes. New flavors. New collaborators. All of this on the way and will be here....soon."

"New era incoming....let's get it," he concluded.