Joe Jonas Teases 'New Era' Of Music: 'So Many Projects In The Works'
By Emily Lee
February 7, 2022
A new year means new music from Joe Jonas. According to the 32-year-old Jonas Brothers singer, anyway,
On Sunday (February 7), Joe took to TikTok to tease a "new era" of music involving "many different" projects. In the short video, he also teases a snippet of a new song. While Joe sings on the track, it's unclear whether it's a new Jonas Brothers song, a possible DNCE reunion, or even a solo project.
"It's go time...There's so many different projects in the works that I can't wait to start to tell you about," the video's text reads. "I've had such an amazing holiday break spending time with family and friends and now I'm ready to get back to it."
"My goal for the next few months is to get you up on your feet dancing and make you move," he wrote. "New music. New vibes. New flavors. New collaborators. All of this on the way and will be here....soon."
"New era incoming....let's get it," he concluded.
Fans, unsurprisingly, immediately started theorizing about what projects Joe has in the works. "February is DNCE month!!" one fan predicted. "CAMP ROCK 3? lol" another joked. Others wondered if the long theorized Jonas Brothers collaboration with Taylor Swift, known among dedicated fans as the "pizza theory," was finally going to happen.
Not long after Joe posted his TikTok, the DNCE Instagram account posted new artwork to its grid and updated its bio to read: "WE'RE BACK TO MAKE YOU MOVE." None of their grid posts included specific captions.
While one of Joe's projects appears to be confirmed as the DNCE reunion, it's definitely possible fans will be treated to new Jonas Brothers music in the future, as well. It's been nearly three years since Joe and his brothers-turned-bandmates, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, announced they were getting back together. Over the past three years, they've been consistently releasing new Jonas Brothers music. Since dropping Happiness Begins back in 2019, they've released a number of hit singles, including 'Leave Before You Love Me,' 'Remember This', and 'Who's In Your Head', as well as a holiday track titled 'Like It's Christmas.' As of now, they haven't announced when their highly anticipated sixth studio album will drop.
We'll just have to wait and see what else Joe has up his sleeve.