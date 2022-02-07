Police: Fire Bomb Thrown Into Georgia Law Office

A Georgia law office was vandalized on Sunday (February 6).

According to 11Alive, officials say a firebomb was thrown into an Atlanta law office of a Fulton County commissioner.

The vandalized business was The Arrington & Phillips Law Offices, located at 2200 Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta. The office is partially owned by Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., a Commissioner who represents District 5.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and the Atlanta Police Department arrived on the scene to distinguish the fire.

A spokesperson confirmed that someone did throw a firebomb into the building, 11Alive reported.

Luckily, no one was injured and the incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as officials release information.