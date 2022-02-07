Police: Fire Bomb Thrown Into Georgia Law Office

By Hannah DeRuyter

February 8, 2022

Books burning in fire
Photo: Getty Images

A Georgia law office was vandalized on Sunday (February 6).

According to 11Alive, officials say a firebomb was thrown into an Atlanta law office of a Fulton County commissioner.

The vandalized business was The Arrington & Phillips Law Offices, located at 2200 Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta. The office is partially owned by Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., a Commissioner who represents District 5.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and the Atlanta Police Department arrived on the scene to distinguish the fire.

A spokesperson confirmed that someone did throw a firebomb into the building, 11Alive reported.

Luckily, no one was injured and the incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as officials release information.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices