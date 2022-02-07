Roddy Ricch Deletes His Social Media After Receiving Backlash From New Song

Shortly after, the "High Fashion" star deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter pages. The deletion comes just months after Roddy released his sophomore album Live Life Fast, which also garnered much criticism and comparison to his 2019 debut Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. However, that hasn't stopped the star from working on new music. Back in December, Ricch announced that he’ll release a third instalment in his ‘Feed Tha Streets’ series of mixtapes some time in 2022.

Judging by his departure from social media, there's no telling whether or not Roddy Ricch will continue to bless fans with snippets of unreleased music. In the meantime, check out the latest music from his 2021 album Live Life Fast below.